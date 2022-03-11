Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Saturday Stories with a Puppet Appearance every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its drop-in Lego brickyard event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Stolen Hours” by Allen Eskens and others will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its children’s art forgery event from 10 a.m. to noon or 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For students in fourth-grade and older. Space is limited. To register, visit rosenberg-library.evanced.info or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Unraveling at Rosenberg — A Textile Arts Meetup” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Refreshments will be provided. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its Children Escape Room: Alcatraz event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 and March 19 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 6 and older. To sign up, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its storytime event at 2 p.m. March 18 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock and on its Facebook Live page. “Learn About Butterflies” will be the topic. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
