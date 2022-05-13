Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Animé & Manga Club at Moore Memorial Public Library will meet at 3:30 p.m. today at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For ages 12-18. For information, call 409-949-3008.
Outdoor family and pet portrait day will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is required. For information, call 409-643-5977.
The Diabetes 101: Community Education Class with the Galveston County Health District will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For all ages. For information, call 409-949-3008.
The Friendswood Library will offer its “Art with Irina” event at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 and June 20 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For all ages and skill levels; beginners welcome. Take paper, pencils and erasers. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Library will have its Sunset Drum Circle event at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. All ages are welcome. Take your own hand drum, shaker, or triangle; some percussion will be provided (no drum sets, snare drums or cymbals). For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 8005 Barry Ave.; and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Hitchcock Community Center, 6905 Backstrom St. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 20 and May 21 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Prices are $5 a bag or $10 a box. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Rosenberg Library Museum will host the Juneteenth Champions Museum Pop-up at 9 a.m. May 24 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. A speech and question-and-answer session will be led by artist Ted Ellis at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Library will have its family board game night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 25 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For all ages; ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Summer Reading Club at Rosenberg Library will begin May 27 for rising first- through seventh-graders. Children get a free T-shirt with registration while supplies last. Prizes will be awarded. Summer club ends Aug. 13. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will sponsor a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 27 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. To sign up, visit giveblood.org; donors will receive a beach towel while supplies last.
The Moody Gardens Palm Beach kickoff party for the 2022 Summer Reading Club Kickoff at Rosenberg Library will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 27 at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is free for entire family. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
