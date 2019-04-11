HOUSTON
The Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition at the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be Thursday through May 6 at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
An opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the art gallery in the Bayou Building on its campus.
For information and hours, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery.
TEXAS CITY
The Guitar Orchestra at College of the Mainland will host a spring concerto at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fine Arts Recital Hall (F-117) on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Music from Queen, Johnny Cash, Andy Mitchell, the Kinks, Bach, and more will be featured.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.com.edu.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarships at www.fdscc.org through Saturday. Donations can be mailed to FDSCC, P.O. Box 65, La Marque, TX 77568.
For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, along with the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will offer two scholarships to graduating seniors attending high school on Galveston Island. For information and application, visit www.ivyislefoundationoftexas.org. Saturday is the deadline to apply.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Independent School District will have a job fair from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cowan Education Center at 4133 Warpath St.
Candidates should take proof of certification, university, or program documentation verifying pending certification, and copies of resumes for distribution.
For information, visit www.sfisd.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Education Foundation will have its annual Bulldog Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Hitchcock High School at 6629 FM 2004.
There also will be a car show. If you’d like to participate in car show or as a vendor, entry fee is $25.
For information, call Monica Cantrell at 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
The Kiwanis Club of La Marque is accepting applications for its annual scholarships from students in the Texas City, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Dickinson independent school districts through Monday. To obtain an application, email Rilee Born at rcrowder@crowderfuneralhome.com or visit the club’s Facebook page for information.
