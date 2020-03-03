GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its story time presentation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 29 (none on March 11) at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and March 18; and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
The Young Adult Library Leaders’ group for ages 13-18 will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads will have a book discussion from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” will be the topic of discussion.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In Lego Brickyard event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Learn to Draw Manga activity at 2:30 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through March 30 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“River of Doubt” by Candace Millard will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its baby time event for ages 0-18 months at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through April 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Time event for ages 0-18 months at 10 a.m.; Drop-In Game Day activity from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Drop-In Virtual Reality: Beat Saber for ages 6 and older from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
