The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. today via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Helen Hall Library will have its Pajama Storytime event from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Designed for ages 3-8 and their caregivers. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Journal Club event for ages 10 and older from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today and Oct. 28 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “In the Middle of Fall” and “Leaves” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. Friday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event also will be live on the library’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its Music and Movement event from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For families with children from birth to 8 years old. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Homeowners, Homeowners’ Associations, Landlords & Tenants” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For meeting information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.