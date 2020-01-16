GALVESTON
The Fandom Discussion & Debate Club for ages 13-18 will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2020 will have its train the trainer session for ages 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens is the 2020 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads will have its Professors Panel for ages 18 and older from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens is the 2020 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Texas Bluebonnet Award voting is now open through Jan. 24 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
Children in grades 3-6 are invited to participate.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 119 or 161.
GALVESTON
An artists’ alley crafting workshop for ages 13-18 will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its Hug-a-Bug-a-Boo event at 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees will get to enjoy an interactive show with music and puppets by Mrs. Kate.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
