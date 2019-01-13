GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its general registration for the spring semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in Moody Hall on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday. Classes begin Jan. 22.
For information, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-4242.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its Kindergarten Round-Up Open House from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 720 23rd St.
For information, call Chloe Knauer at 409-765-9391.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Center for Executive Education will host its High School Super Saturday event from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Room 1510 of the Bayou Building at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
The session is for all high school and middle school students considering college options, school counselors gathering information, and parents who need guidance through the admissions process.
The event is free, but reservations are required. To sign up, visit www.uhcl.edu/center-executive-education/center-services.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the college’s conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, call 409-933-8438.
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St.
The school offers grades K-12.
For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
