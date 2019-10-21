GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 26 at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for babies 0-18 months. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its Drop-In Harry Potter Night of Wizadry Year 3 event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees are invited to come out and celebrate Harry Potter’s third year; costumes are welcome.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Book Club meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
“The Outsider” by Stephen King will be discussed.
For ages 18 and older. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present StoryTime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will have its annual fall festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Walter Feigle Park, 1009 Bayou Road.
The free event will include pumpkin and face painting, a costume parade, field games, and a trunk-or-treat.
For information, contact Tabitha Henderson, t.henderson@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Animé Club event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its mini fall festival from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
The annual costume contest (ages 12 and older) will start at 1:30 p.m. There also will be face painting, a balloon artist, trunk or treat, and the Heritage Museum also will be open.
For information, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 18 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have a Halloween party for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes. The movie “The Ring” also will be shown.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a Halloween Storytime event at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at 8005 Barry Ave.
There also will be a costume contest for ages 1-5. For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Young Adult Library Leaders’ meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org. For ages 13-18.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Anime and Manga Club event for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays Nov. 6 through Nov. 20, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Nov. 20 festivities will be in the Fox Room. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a “Biscuits Thanksgiving” Storytime event for ages 1-5 at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays Nov. 7 through Nov. 21 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 21 in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.