The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a board workshop at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Friday. “When All the Worlds Problems are Solved, Is Optimism Still Necessary” is the topic. First place prize is $250. Open to students in Galveston Independent School District. For information, email Diane Moore at dm1@sbcglobal.net.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will celebrate Black History Month with an event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Gary Wilson, Patricia Oversny, and Debra Ramsey will be the presenters. Food and drinks will be served afterward.
For information, email lbush@com.edu or 409-933-8413.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
TEXAS CITY
The Dickinson Education Foundation will have its 12th annual fundraising gala at 6 p.m. March 1 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Items are needed for the live and silent auctions. Sponsorships also are available.
Tickets are $100 per person. For information, call Gloria Greene at 832-689-2988.
