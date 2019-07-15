LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library and the Galveston County Food Bank will offer Kidz Pacz during its School’s Out Hunger’s Not campaign at 1011 Bayou Road.
Program volunteers will deliver free packs of kid friendly, ready to eat food each week during the summer months.
Pre-registration is required, but the program is free and available to youth ages 3-18. To sign up, visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call the library at 409-938-9270.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its summer reading program for all ages through Aug. 2 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event at 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Cory, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer a book club for rising third- through seventh-graders at 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 12 at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants must register. For information and to sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Chess for Kids event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 in the children’s department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call George A. Laiacona Jr., 713-252-4127.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its baby time events at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through July 30 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for ages 0-18 months. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through July 23 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer a presentation on reptiles at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Attendees will get to learn about snake skins, turtle shells, alligator skulls and live animals from the Nature Discovery Center.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its messy outdoor art event for ages 5-12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In: Tech Time event (for ages 8 and older) from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
