LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game events for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited to the first six registrants to arrive.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Rock Climbing for Kids event at 2 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees will learn about rock climbing from Momentum Climbing Gym.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Crafting Workshop event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-in Legos event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
Patrons are invited to drop-in for a creative art event. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will conclude its Chess for Kids event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday in the children’s department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call George A. Laiacona Jr. at 713-252-4127.
GALVESTON
The Animé Club, which is for students in grades 7-12, will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its board game night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its summer reading program finale party for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at 2310 Sealy St.
Pizza, soda, raffle prize drawings, videos, games, and more will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.