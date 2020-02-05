GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present “Stories of Success” via a lunch and learn meeting at 11:30 a.m. today at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Sam Navarro, April Jones, and Dr. Gillian Wooldridge will be the guest speakers.
For information, email lauren@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Chamber U workshop on social media marketing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Registration is $20 per person, and includes lunch.
To RSVP, email lauren@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
