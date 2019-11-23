GALVESTON
Classic Auto Group Galveston will host a Red Kettle Kick-off event for The Salvation Army at 1:15 p.m. Monday in its showroom at 8020 Broadway. For information, visit www.SalvationArmyGalveston County.org or call 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Thanksgiving bake sale from 9 a.m. until sold out Tuesday in the lobby of Texas First Bank, 8128 state Highway 6. For information, call 409-986-9224.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Dec. 3 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The city of La Marque and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas parade “Catch the Spirit of Christmas!” at 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
The parade will begin on Westward near Bobby Beach Park, and will move toward Cedar and end at Walter Feigle Park, 1011 Bayou Road.
The lighting of the Christmas tree, visits with Santa Claus, and popcorn and hot chocolate will be served afterward at Walter Feigle Park. For sign-up and information, email lauren@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LA MARQUE
The Center for Risk Management at College of the Mainland will have its Incident Investigation class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute, 320 Delany Road.
For information and to register, email riskmanagement@com.edu or call 409-933-8365.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Parade from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7. Registration forms are available at discoverbolivar.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at its office, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
