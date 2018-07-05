GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its fall semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have summer and fall registration available at www.uhcl.edu. Fall registration runs through Aug. 24. For information, email registrar@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2525.
TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District will have registration for returning students online through July 27 at www.tcisd.org/backtoschool18.
If you need help with online registration, existing students can get help from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday or July 24 at Blocker Middle School, or at the same times above July 17 at La Marque High School.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District, in collaboration with Moody Early Childhood Center and Head Start is accepting enrollment applications for island children from 9 a.m. to noon July 12 and July 17 at 1110 21st St.
Lunch applications also will be accepted on July 12.
For information, call 409-766-5172 or visit http://moodychildhoodcenter.org.
TEXAS CITY
Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center will have prekindergarten registration from 9 a.m. to noon July 16 through July 19, Aug. 6 and Aug. 8; and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at 1805 13th Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tcisd.org/backtoschool18.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
