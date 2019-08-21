LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its “Finding Inner Peace in a Stressful World” event from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Rom of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Daya Sharma will lead the meditation.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Sept. 3 through Sept. 23 for painting and the installation of new carpet at 8005 Barry Ave.
Patrons may place all materials that are due in the outside drop-box.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library’s Community in Focus program will showcase the art of Sherri Gastler Sept. 3 through Sept. 30 at 100 W. Walker St.
There will be a “meet the artist” reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 in the library’s board room.
For information, call 281-554-1108.
