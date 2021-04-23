WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
The Galveston College Continuing Education department is offering a 16-week pipe-fitter helper training program for unemployed residents of Galveston. The program begins Monday. For information and to register, contact Mechel Christy at mchristy@gc.edu or 409-944-1343, or Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-994-1410.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of Industry business luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $25 per person and a corporate table of six is $200.
For information, email jessica@texascitychamber.com, or visit www.TCLMchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. May 4 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 32nd annual golf tournament May 10 at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road.
To sign up and get more information, contact Jill Pyles, jpyles@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N.
An update on the new ammonia plant will be presented by Gulf Coast Ammonia/Air Products.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Lunch ‘N Learn Social Media event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10. Space is limited. To register, call 409-684-5940.
