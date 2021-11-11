The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. today via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Galveston Reads will have its book-themed cooking class with special guest chef, Sylvia Cásares at 6 p.m. Friday at The Kitchen Chick, 2402 Market St. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares is the 2021 selection. For information, visit galvestonreads.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its ultimate scavenger hunt event for ages 12-18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Understanding Immigration Law” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Galveston Reads will have its author talk and book signing event with Oscar Casaras from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. “Where We Come From” is this year’s selection. To register, visit galvestonreads.org/events.
The Adult Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its coastal crafts event for ages 18 and older from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make wire wrap jewelry. To register, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
