Rosenberg Library will have its Storytime: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 31. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 29 via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information and a listing of what stories will be presented, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft event for children at 1:30 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 29 via its Facebook page. For information and what craft will be presented, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a crafting event for children at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The group will make a Chinese dragon puppet. Packets will be available for pickup in the bin on the front porch of library. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Saturday Stories at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library will have its virtual adult trivia night event at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To register, email reflib@friendswood.com or call 281-482-7135 and select option 2.
Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through March 30. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its COOKS + BOOKS: Children’s Zoom Cooking Classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23. For information on what recipes will be taught, age groups and to register, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Friends of Friendswood Public Library will have its Winter Pop Up Book & Media Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at 910 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Prices are $1 per item or $3 per bag. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Pancakes & Stories event at 10 a.m. Feb. 6. Must pre-register; space is limited. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “The Healing Power of Meditation” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its adult crafts to go for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 via Zoom. The group will make a set of heart earrings. To gain access to pick up craft supplies, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Old Lovegood Girls” by Gail Godwin will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Paint and Sip with Darcie event for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom. All materials will be provided; just pick up from library. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will offer “New Year, New You” books featuring healthy eating, spirituality, exercise and self-improvement from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through Feb. 27 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Children’s Art Program at 4 p.m. Tuesdays March 2 through April 6. Pre-registration is required; space is limited. For topics, ages, registration and presenters, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.