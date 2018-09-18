Ribbon cuttings
Texas City
3 p.m. Wednesday: Pointe Ann Apartments at 1225 10th St. N.
4:30 p.m. Sept. 25: Associated Credit Union at 1326 Ninth Ave. N.
La Marque
9 a.m. Thursday: Gulfside Dental & Orthodontics at 2600 FM 1764, Suite 170.
League City
4 p.m. Oct. 18: Memorial Hermann Healthcare System at 2225 Interstate 45 N.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon today at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber U Workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
LinkedIn Strategies For Business, presented by Chris N. West, will be the topic of discussion.
The cost is $40 per person.
To register, email leanne@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland and Fluor Craft Training Center will have an informational meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2800 Texas Ave.
Participants will get to learn about Fluor’s Craft training program and find out how to sign up for the upcoming 12-week session, which will include a free education in electrical, instrumentation, or pipefitting.
RSVP is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.
For information, contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
Associated Credit Union will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25; and its Family Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at 1326 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, visit www.acutx.org or call 281-476-3552.
