The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting registration for its prekindergarten program for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to noon July 1 and July 2 at its support center at 3906 Ave. T.
Enrollment packets can be found at gisd.org and must be completed beforehand. Students must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information, contact Mary Patrick, marypatrick@gisd.org or 409-766-5177.
The Texas City Independent School District Foundation for the Future is accepting nominations for its 2019 Texas City Hall of Honor and 2019 La Marque Legacy Hall, which will take place Oct. 17 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Nominations close July 31. Graduates must be from Booker T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, La Marque’s Lincoln High School or La Marque High School. To nominate an alumni, visit www.tcisd.org/recognition. For information, email chall@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0108.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
