TEXAS CITY
The Galveston Regional Employment and Transition Expo will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The expo is for parents who have children with special needs to make connections with services and support groups in the community which will help their children succeed in entering adulthood.
Admission is free, but registration is asked. To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/tpmvt7v, or call Janice Johnston and leave a message, 409-682-5500.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson High School Theatre Department will present its All-District musical “Newsies — The Broadway Musical” by Disney at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the auditorium of the school at 3800 Baker Drive.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per student in advance, or $12 and $10 respectively at the door.
For information, call Marisa Hataway, 281-229-6469.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District’s Fine Arts Department and its Foundation for The Future will present a “Celebration of American Music: A Tribute to Black History” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.tcisd.org.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Theatre Department will present its third annual 10-Minute Play Festival at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Room 207 of the Fine Arts building on its campus, 4015 Ave. Q.
Doors open 30 minutes before each show. Admission is free.
For information, contact Liz Lacy, llacy@gc.edu or 409-944-1398.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the school’s auditorium at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $15 per person. Cash only. For information, visit https://myfisd.com/hs/2020/01/ticket-information-for-matilda.
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its 20th anniversary gala Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Flappers and Dappers” is the theme. For tickets and information, email aadair@fisdk12.net or call 281-996-6655.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “The Tin Woman” through Sunday at 1200 Amburn Road.
The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
For information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Monday. Contestants must write an essay on “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” Open to middle and high school students in the Galveston Independent School District ages 19 and younger. For information, contact Diane Moore, dm1@sbcglobal.net or 409-789-6330.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, March 17, March 31, April 14, April 28 and May 19 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
