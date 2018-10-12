Library events
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its free one-hour Basic internet computer class at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. To register, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. Call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its annual Fall Book and Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Hardback and paperback books, DVD’s, magazines, and odds and ends will be available. Visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.