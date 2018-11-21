TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 19 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Breakfast with Santa event for children at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Dec. 22 at 2310 Sealy St.
Parents must pre-register their child/children. Take your own camera.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting children to participate in its Christmas Countdown with Stories book event daily at 4 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 22 at 2310 Sealy St.
Children will get to enjoy festive holiday stories leading up to Christmas Day.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event from ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
FRIENDSWOOD
The board of Friendswood Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive.
All members are encouraged to attend to discuss upcoming events for 2019.
For information, call 281-482-7135.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its 2018 Fine-Forgiveness Food Drive during normal business hours through Nov. 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For every nonperishable item patrons donate, $10 worth of fines will be forgiven.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its On-Demand Computer Classes from 9 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons can receive one-on-one lessons, which will cover a wide array of areas.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Teen Book Club at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friends of the Library of the Friendswood Public Library will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive.
For information, call 281-482-7135.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students in grades 7-12, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
The Friends of Moore Memorial Public Library book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
