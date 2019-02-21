Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.