DICKINSON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will meet for exercise from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the gym of First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The community is invited to the SCI Café where science and communities interact from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St.
Dr. William J. Calhoun will present “Asthma: What you don’t know can kill you!” Light refreshments will be provided.
For information, contact Chantele Singleton, csingleton@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Independent School District will have a free health and safety fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at McAdams Junior High School at 11415 Hughes Road.
The fair will feature topics on gun safety, fitness, drug and alcohol abuse, oral health, water and swim safety, bicycle safety, fingerprinting, mental health, pet and animal safety, and safer senior options.
For information, call 281-229-6080.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
LA MARQUE
Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its “Living in Faith” 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St.
Credit hours for community service candidates also will be available.
For information, call 409-938-0565.
