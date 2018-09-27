GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 15 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following classes will be offered:
• Basic Windows 10 — Files and Saving — Friday;
• Basic Word — Oct. 5;
• Basic internet — Oct. 12;
• Setting up an email account — Oct. 19; and
• Basic email — Oct. 26.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Writing Workshop event for students ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will host its “Harvey Remembered” event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St.
League City residents are invited to come together with neighbors and share their stories about life during and after Hurricane Harvey.
Walk-ins are welcome, but RSVP is encouraged. To RSVP, email caris.brown@leaguecitytx.gov.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Photography 1860-1890 exhibit will be on display during normal hours through Dec. 31 in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The exhibit will include the earliest known photographs of downtown Galveston, which were taken by Sache & Potter Studio in 1861, just before the Civil War. Other early photos also will be featured.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its On-Demand Computer Classes from 9 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Nov. 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons can receive one-on-one lessons, which will cover a wide array of areas.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Baby Steps interactive program for ages birth to 12 months at 2 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 15 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event from ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 29 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
