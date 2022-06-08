LIBRARY EVENTS
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
A virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its Mystery Book Party event at 3 p.m. June 6 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for grades 3-7. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info; and notify staff of any known food allergies by emailing child@rosenberg-library.org after registering.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Library will offer its “Art with Irina” event at 7 p.m. June 6 and June 20 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For all ages and skill levels; beginners welcome. Take paper, pencils and erasers. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will present Storytime: With Mermaid Mystik Leah at 10 a.m. June 8 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for ages 2-5. Visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays June 8 through June 29 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-949-3008.
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Do-It-Yourself Escher Art program for ages 9-12 at 2 p.m. June 8 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5975.
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Life-sized Board Games for ages 5-8 at 10 a.m. June 9 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5975.
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Board/Digital Game Days event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 9, June 17 and June 24 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5975.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Story Fair: The Little Mermaid at 10 a.m. June 10 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for ages 3-5; exclusively for schools and daycares. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info.
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Dr. Mario Dodgeball event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5975.
Out & About: Club of the Isle Apartments will be offered from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 10 at 3433 Cove View Blvd. in Galveston. Pop in anytime during those hours. Sponsored by Rosenberg Library. Visit rosenberg-library.org.
