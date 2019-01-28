Clear Creek Independent School District will have a district-wide food drive to benefit furlough-impacted families from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at all district campuses and support facilities. For information, visit www.ccisd.net/ccisdcares and click on “community resources.”
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the college’s conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, call 409-933-8438.
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St.
The school offers grades K-12.
For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Virgil A. Wood will be the guest speaker. Food and drinks will be served.
For information, contact Lonica Bush at lbush@com.edu or 409-933-8413.
WEBSTER
The Clear Creek Independent School District will have its 37th annual Livestock Show and Auction Tuesday through Thursday at its agriculture center at 2155 W. NASA Blvd.
For a complete itinerary, visit www.ccisd.net or call 281-284-0036.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood High School’s theater department will present “Fiddler on the Roof” nightly at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 inside the school’s auditorium at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $15 per person. Tickets will go on sale at 5:45 p.m. before each 7 p.m. show, and at 1 p.m. before the 2:30 p.m. shows. Group sales also are available.
For information and tickets, call 281-482-3413, Ext. 6516.
FRIENDSWOOD
The La Marque High School Class of 2019 will host a Kendra Scott jewelry fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Suite F100 at 700 Baybrook Mall.
Phone orders will be accepted by calling 281-954-3725. Patrons will receive 20 percent off all purchases during that timeframe.
For information, contact Jacinta Urps at jurps@tcisd.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “Confluence: Patterns and Symmetry in Mathematics and Poetry” at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The free lecture will feature chemist and poet Michael G. Smith.
For information, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland’s Collegiate High School will have a parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 in its conference center on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8169.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Lunch with a Leader event Feb. 6 at the Galveston Independent School District’s Annex Building at 3906 Ave. T.
Community leaders and mentors are encouraged to sign up by contacting Janice Campbell at jcampcis@aol.com or 409-765-5395.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• Feb. 13 — Rainforest Pyramid and Ropes Course;
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
The Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Feb. 15. “When All the Worlds Problems are Solved, Is Optimism Still Necessary” is the topic. First place prize is $250. Open to students in Galveston Independent School District. For information, email Diane Moore at dm1@sbcglobal.net.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.