GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present StoryTime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 27 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have a Halloween party for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes. The movie “The Ring” also will be shown.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a Halloween Storytime event at 11 a.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave.
There also will be a costume contest for ages 1-5. For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Young Adult Library Leaders’ meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org. For ages 13-18.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
