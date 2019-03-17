Ribbon cuttings
Webster
4:30 p.m. Wednesday: University of Texas Medical Branch Clear Lake campus hospital, 200 Blossom St.
LEAGUE CITY
Woodforest National Bank will offer the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Money Smart financial education classes for consumers and small businesses from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through March 31 at Helen Hall Library at 100 W. Walker St.
Speakers will be Kim Domingue and Felicia Moore.
For information, visit www.fdic.gov or www.woodforest.com. To RSVP, call 832-286-7227.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber U Workshop at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
An overview of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Department of Labor’s Paid Program will be the topics.
The cost is $15 per person (includes continental breakfast).
To register, email leanne@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
County
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Motivational & Inspirational Wednesday event from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Doreen Hughes will lead the presentation.
Registration is $10 per person and can be found at https://58401111296.eventbrite.com.
HOUSTON
The Bay Area Houston Transportation Partnership will have its BayTran Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Houston Marriott Hotel at 9100 Interstate 45 S.
Carrie Patman, Metro chairman, will be the keynote speaker.
To RSVP, email president@baytran.com.
WEBSTER
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house at its new Clear Lake campus hospital from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 200 Blossom St.
Attendees (business attire is suggested) are asked to RSVP to Robin Baker at events@utmb.edu or 409-747-6735.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of the Mainland group will have a kickoff event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the chamber at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Sam Navarro with Apache Industrial Services will lead the presentation.
For information, call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
Sistahs Empowering Sistahs Inc. will have its official launch party at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Alamo Room at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, call Bobbi Holman at 409-692-4150.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute in partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington will offer the following courses at 320 Delany Road:
• Trainer Course in OSHA Standards for the Construction Industry — March 26 through March 29;
• Flagger Training — April 2;
• Flagger Train the Trainer — April 3; and
• Traffic Control Supervisor — April 4 and April 5.
To register, contact the University of Texas at Arlington at cedquestions@uta.edu or 866-906-9190.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. April 2 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have the following Galveston County Lemonade Day events:
• Build a Stand, Spark a Dream and Best Tasting Contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at Village Hardware at 6627 Stewart Road in Galveston;
• Build a Stand in La Marque from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at La Marque Public Works at 4916 Texas Ave., Suite C, in La Marque;
• Lemonade Day — Support Young Entrepreneurs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 at various locations across Galveston County; and
• Lemonade Day Spirit Day at 8 a.m. May 11 at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road in Galveston.
For more detailed information, visit lemonadeday.org, www.GalvestonChamber.com, or call 409-763-5326.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 12th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Former First Lady, Laura Bush, will be the keynote speaker.
For information, visit www.galvestonwomens conference.com, or contact Frances Moody at fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Taste of the Town & Auction event May 9 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $7.50 for children.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course at the following times and dates at 320 Delany Road:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 and May 23; and 8 a.m. to noon May 24; and
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
