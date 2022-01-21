WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end-of-month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
HOUSTON
Medical Behavior Hospital of Clear Lake will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 16850 Buccaneer Lane.
The hospital is seeking registered and licensed practical nurses, and certified nurse assistants. Sign-on bonus will be available for registered nurses.
Virtual interviews also will be available. For information, call 219-669-3746.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Night on the Town” networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road. For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N. Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the City breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway.
Mayor Pat Hallisey and City Manager John Baumgartner, of League City, will be the guest speakers.
Tickets are $25 per member and $35 for all others. Sponsorships also are available. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a featured performance by Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit galvestonchamber.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87. For information, call 409-684-5940.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200.
Free for members and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
GALVESTON
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Bra Dazzle event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. For tickets and information, visit santafetexaschamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District will have its annual Industrial Trades Center career fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at 1400 Ninth Ave. N. Attendees will learn about various industrial and maritime industry opportunities. A light dinner will be available.
For information or to reserve a table, contact Dawn Tholcken, dtholcken@tcisd.org or 409-916-0025.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its “Thought Leadership: State of the Space” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Vanessa E. Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, will provide an update on aerospace and discuss workforce opportunities for minorities.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. Sponsorships also are available. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call Briana Little, 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Mardi Gras golf classic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 Bay Area Blvd. For registration and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24 in the chamber’s conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. To sign up, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Market will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 31 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. For information, sponsorships and registration, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.