GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society’s caregiver support group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The group also will have its music therapy and exercise meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Life Center at the church.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support session for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
Dr. Hanaa Sallam will discuss the diabetes prevention program at the medical branch.
For information, visit www.utmb.edu/health-resource-center, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
TEXAS CITY
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group provides a caring environment in which bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings can talk freely about emotions and experiences they are going through, and receive the understanding support of others who have “been there.”
For information, call 409-996-9440.
NASSAU BAY
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine — Clear Lake will offer its sports injury clinic for young athletes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 9 at 2020 NASA Parkway, Suite 230.
No appointment is necessary, and most forms of insurance are accepted.
For information, visit houstonmethodist.org/athlete or call 713-363-9090.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch and the Ruth Kempner Endowment Foundation’s mobile unit will offer free mammogram exams to eligible women from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L.
Participants must complete an application before the mammogram.
For eligibility requirements, application and scheduling, call Della Ewing, 409-370-3778 or 409-762-8795.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Area Cancer Crushers Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 1.132 of Rebecca Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch at 301 University Blvd.
Parking is free after 5 p.m. All are welcome.
For information, contact Bonnie Webster at bonwebster@aol.com or 409-771-2678.
WEBSTER
HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake will offer a free informational seminar on its bariatric surgery program at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 in the large conference room of the facility, 500 W. Medical Center Blvd.
To sign up, call 281-554-1680.
TEXAS CITY
National Alliance on Mental Illness and United Way Galveston County will have its Stop the Bleed event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and its Ending the Silence mental health and suicide prevention training from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at 2800 Texas Ave.
For information and to register, visit www.uwgcm.org/training-program-0 or call 409-948-4211.
GALVESTON
The community is invited to the SCI Café where science and communities interact from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St.
“Understanding Diabetes: Prevention, Risk, Types and Management,” will be the topic of discussion.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For information, contact Krista Bohn, krbohn@utmb.edu or 409-772-1881.
