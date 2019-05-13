GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
LA MARQUE
Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its “Living in Faith” 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St.
Credit hours for community service candidates also will be available.
For information, call 409-938-0565.
LA MARQUE
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102.
For information, call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Area Cancer Crushers Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 1.132 of Rebecca Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch at 301 University Blvd.
Parking is free after 5 p.m. All are welcome.
For information, contact Bonnie Webster at bonwebster@aol.com or 409-771-2678.
GALVESTON
The community is invited to the SCI Café where science and communities interact from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St.
“Medications and Supplements: The Good, The Bad, and The Known Unknowns” will be presented by Dr. Mukaila Raji.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For information, contact Krista Bohn, kbohn@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
DICKINSON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will meet for exercise from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the gym of First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District will present its WIC cooking series from noon to 1 p.m. May 21 in the community room at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway.
The cooking class is in partnership with Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 21 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Interstate 45.
The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch Stroke Support Group for persons with stroke, their spouses, caregivers, and significant others, will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 22 in Suite 123 of the Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive.
For information, call 409-772-8834.
