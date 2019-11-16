LA MARQUE
The 409 Stop Violence nonprofit group will have its inaugural How to Start Your Own Business Conference from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road.
The free event will include guest speakers, business owners, vendors, and more.
For information, email Tracie Steans, traciesteans@yahoo.com, or visit the group’s Facebook page.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber U workshop on “Grow With Google” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Registration, which includes lunch, is $10 and can be found at www.gcsbdc.com.
For information, call 409-933-1414.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Brooke Hrach will present “How Innovation is Making Industry Safer,” and there also will be an industrial drone and robot demonstration.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday by contacting José Boix, jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Thanksgiving bake sale from 9 a.m. until sold out Nov. 26 in the lobby of Texas First Bank, 8128 state Highway 6.
For information, call 409-986-9224.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
