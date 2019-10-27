DICKINSON
Area first responders are invited to a reception in honor of National First Responders Day from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Eugene Kranz Junior High School, 12850 FM 3436.
Breakfast treats, thank you notes and door prizes will be included in the celebration, which is being coordinated by the school’s Family and Consumer Science.
For information, call 281-229-6080.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a workshop meeting at 5 p.m. and then its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston College Cosmetology will have its sixth annual Halloween hair and makeup contest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in its Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on campus, 4015 Ave. Q.
The free event will showcase the artistry of cosmetology students as they transform models in a Halloween-themed competition. For information, visit www.gc.edu.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 19th annual awards presentation and gala Saturday at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are available at www.ClearCreek EducationFoundation.org. For information, call 281-284-0174.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe High School will have its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the school’s gym, 16000 state Highway 6.
Students, district employee veterans, and local veterans will be recognized. There also will be a small reception for local veterans in the foyer of the auditorium afterward.
For information, contact Karlee Custer, karlee.custer@sfisd.org or 409-927-3100, Ext. 3103.
FRIENDSWOOD
Cline Elementary School will have its Harvest for the Holidays food drive Nov. 4 through Nov. 20 at 505 Briarmeadow.
The community is asked to drop off can goods at the front office.
For information, call Michelle Bowman, 281-482-1201.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Independent School District will be honoring veterans at the following times and locations:
• Westwood Elementary School first-graders will have a Veterans Day program at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at 506 W. Edgewood Drive; for information, call 281-482-3341;
• Friendswood High School will have its annual salute to veterans at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 8 at 702 Greenbriar Drive; all veterans are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. in the library; service dogs are welcome; contact Diane Hanegan, dhanegan@comcast.net, or call the school, 281-482-3413; and
• Cline Elementary School will honor veterans who are invited by family or friends of current students; for information, call 281-482-1201.
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its 20th anniversary gala Feb. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Flappers and Dappers” is the theme. For tickets and information, email aadair@fisdk12.net or call 281-996-6655.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Hardship to Hope banquet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Events at The Tasting Room, 3616 Church St.
Jamal Tate, managing partner of Inspirational Insights Consulting Group, will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $40 per person, $400 for a table, and $1,000 for a scholarship table.
For tickets and information, call Connie Hebert, 409-539-9055.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
