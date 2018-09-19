GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have the following programs at various times Wednesdays through Nov. 12 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:15 a.m. — Lap Sit Story Time program, for pre-walkers and their loved ones;
• 10 a.m. — Story Time — features storytelling, music, movement and puppets; for walking babies, toddlers, preschoolers, homeschoolers, and their loved ones; and
• 3:30 p.m. — Story Time For Everyone — all ages welcome to share books, music, puppets, movement, rhymes and an occasional art activity.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 19 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Makerspace Drop-In: Make a Pirate Treasure Chest event from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 15 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present Uncover Your Family History at the Library for adults at 10 a.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Attendees will get to discover family history with Ancestry and HeritageQuest.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Crafting Workshop event for students ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
Author Ron Kenney will present a book discussion and sign copies of his book “An Englishman in Texas” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave.
Books also will be available for purchase, and refreshments will be served.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its On-Demand Computer Classes from 9 a.m. to noon or 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons can receive one-on-one lessons, which will cover a wide array of areas.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY Moore Memorial Public Library will present “Lighthouses of Galveston Bay” at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
This event is a part of its adult programs, which are free.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
