HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will have its speech and exercise meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Life Center of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson's disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its "Time-Out" weekly educational/support session for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
Sarah Linde and Angie Gomez will present "Positivity: The Power of Change."
For information, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District's Mother's Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Dickinson WIC Clinic at 2401 Termini St.
For information, call 409-337-7606.
NASSAU BAY
The Breast Friends Focus and Support Group will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 in the first floor radiation conference room of the MD Anderson Cancer Center on the Christus St. John campus, 18100 St. John Drive.
The group is open to the public.
Call Diana Vasquez, 713-745-2396.
WEBSTER
Clear Lake Regional Medical Center will offer a free informational seminar on its bariatric surgery program at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the large conference room of the facility, 500 W. Medical Center Blvd.
To sign up, call 281-554-1680.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
LA MARQUE
Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its "Living in Faith" 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St.
Credit hours for community service candidates also will be available.
For information, call 409-938-0565.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will present its WIC cooking class from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B 101.02.
The cooking class is in partnership with Galveston's Own Farmers Market. The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous "Different Strokes" No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District's Mother's Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Interstate 45.
The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
DICKINSON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will meet for exercise from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 in the gym of First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson's disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The community is invited to the SCI Café where science and communities interact from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St.
Dr. William J. Calhoun will present "Asthma: What you don't know can kill you!" Light refreshments will be provided.
For information, contact Chantele Singleton, csingleton@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District's Mother's Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102.
For information, call 409-763-7207.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Chapter of Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Davy Crockett Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information, email pat1019@gmail.com or wanda@roasurvivor.org, or call 713-741-4422.
WEBSTER
The Clear Lake Stroke Support Group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 5 at Clear Lake Regional Heart Hospital, Searcy Auditorium, 502 W. Medical Center Blvd.
A social begins at 12:30 p.m.
Call 281-537-3541, 281-461-1631 or 409-599-7505 (afternoon).
GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. March 6 at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society's caregiver support group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 6 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for loved ones and caregivers of people with Parkinson's disease.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
TEXAS CITY
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group provides a caring environment in which bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings can talk freely about emotions and experiences they are going through, and receive the understanding support of others who have "been there."
For information, call 409-996-9440.
LA MARQUE
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 11 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Area Cancer Crushers Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 12 in Room 1.132 of Rebecca Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch at 301 University Blvd.
Parking is free after 5 p.m. All are welcome.
For information, contact Bonnie Webster at bonwebster@aol.com or 409-771-2678.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Epilepsy Awareness Support Group will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 14 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Contact Pat Cade, pcade@eftx.org, or 713-789-6295, Ext. 210 or 888-548-9716.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District will present its WIC cooking series from noon to 1 p.m. March 19 in the community room at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway.
The cooking class is in partnership with Galveston's Own Farmers Market. The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch Stroke Support Group for persons with stroke, their spouses, caregivers, and significant others, will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 28 in Suite 123 of the Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive.
For information, call 409-772-8834.
GALVESTON
Narcotics Anonymous meets daily at noon and 8 p.m. at 2504 39th St.
Call 888-955-8822.
The Family Service Center provides quality, affordable mental health care for individuals, couples, families and groups throughout Galveston County. Most health insurances as well as Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements are accepted.
Counseling is available on an income-based sliding fee scale and also is available free of charge to families with children up to age 17 through the STAR program.
Call 409-762-8636.
Pregnancy RiskLine of the Texas Teratogen Information Service is providing free information on having a healthy baby to all women of Texas.
The service is funded by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Call 800-733-4727.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its free "The Incredible Years" class for parents, guardians and caregivers of infants from newborn through 1-year-old from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through May 7 in Suite B-101 at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Free diapers and a meal will be offered at every class. Seating is limited.
To register, email ssmith@fsgal.org or call 409-949-3471.
LEAGUE CITY
The Geriatric Outpatient clinics of the University of Texas Medical Branch will offer an educational seminar for caregivers of persons with memory loss at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the UTMB Specialty Care Clinic, 2660 Gulf Freeway S.
Seminar participants do not have to be affiliated with the medical branch to take advantage of this educational opportunity.
Preregistration is required. Admission is free.
Contact Amanda Bulman, ambulman@utmb.edu or 409-772-3373 or 832-505-2100.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch Center for Obesity and Metabolic Surgery will present a free seminar on medical and surgical weight loss options at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Island Hilton Hotel, 5400 Seawall Blvd.
The seminar is free, but registration is suggested.
Visit www.utmb.edu/obesity or call 832-505-1500.
HOUSTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch Center for Obesity and Metabolic Surgery will present a free seminar on medical and surgical weight loss options at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at the NASA Hilton Hotel, 3000 NASA Road 1.
The seminar is free, but registration is suggested.
Visit www.utmb.edu/obesity or call 832-505-1500.
DICKINSON
Hospice Care Team Inc. will be offering its free “Hands Together” group from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W.
The group is open to adults who are grieving the death of a loved one.
Call Rebecca Deaton, 409-938-0070 or 800-545-8738.
NASSAU BAY
The orthopedic specialists at Houston Methodist St. John Hospital will offer a free informational seminar at 5:30 p.m. May 4 at the hospital's main lobby, 18300 St. John Drive.
The seminar will be on the benefits of deep brain stimulation surgery for patients with Parkinson's disease or essential tremor. There will be a Q&A session afterward.
Registration is required.
To RSVP, visit www.houstonmethodist.org/events or call 281-333-8899.
NASSAU BAY
Houston Methodist St. John Hospital will present an informative session on the benefits of minimally invasive weight loss surgery from noon to 1 p.m. July 20 in the administration boardroom of the hospital, 18300 St. John Drive.
The seminar is free, but registration is required.
To RSVP, visit www.houstonmethodist.org or call 281-333-8899.
GALVESTON
The Salvation Army and the University of Texas Medical Branch will offer free mammograms at various times Aug. 19 at the Center of Hope, 601 51st St.
Potential clients must RSVP by Aug. 12. Some restrictions apply.
To RSVP, call Brittany Rivers, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75333.
LEAGUE CITY
The University of Texas Medical Branch Center for Obesity and Metabolic Surgery will present a free seminar on medical and surgical weight loss options at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the UTMB Specialty Care Center, 2240 Interstate 45 S.
The seminar is free, but registration is suggested.
Visit www.utmb.edu/obesity or call 832-505-1500.
The University of Texas Medical Branch and the Shiloh A.M.E. Church Layman Organization are partnering to provide free screening mammograms for uninsured women ages 40-64 in Galveston County.
The screenings will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 1310 Martin Luther King Blvd., in Galveston.
Participants must preregister to make sure they meet eligibility criteria; and they do not have to be members of the church where the screenings will take place. Participants can RSVP (must sign up by April 21) by calling Shirleen R. Owens, 409-370-1117.
GALVESTON
The Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol will offer opioid overdose prevention training from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave.
Free training and CEUs are available.
To register, visit www.bacoda.org.
HOUSTON
The Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol will offer a DWI education class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 19 at 1300A Bay Area Blvd., Suite 224.
The state mandated class for persons who have received a first DWI offense cost is $105 per person.
To register, visit www.bacoda.org or call 800-510-3111.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its free "The Incredible Years" classes for parents, guardians and caregivers of toddlers, ages 1-3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 28 in the WIC classroom at the district, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Free diapers and a meal will be offered at every class. Seating is limited.
To register, email cscott@fsgal.org or call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
Libbie's Place will offer "Learning Dinners" for persons with dementia and their caregivers, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1 in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church, 53rd Street and Avenue U.
Community Conversations will the topic. Includes complimentary light supper.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by visiting https://goo.gl/1hpvv6 or by calling 800-272-3900.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538, Ext. 5021.
LA MARQUE
The NAMI Gulf Coast Family Support and Individual support groups for those affected by mental illness will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Lake Drive.
The group will discuss tips for families and caregivers.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The Geriatric Outpatient clinics of the University of Texas Medical Branch will offer an educational seminar for caregivers of persons with memory loss at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the UTMB Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive, Suite 100.
Seminar participants do not have to be affiliated with the medical branch to take advantage of this educational opportunity. Preregistration is required. Admission is free. Contact Amanda Bulman, ambulman@utmb.edu or 409-772-3373.
TEXAS CITY
Coastal Health & Wellness and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office will offer the free Wisdom, Power, Control Diabetes Self-Management Program from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 27 in classroom B101.1 at the Galveston County Health District, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The class is for adults ages 18 and older with type 2 diabetes (family members also welcome).
Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing chs@gchd.org or by calling 409-938-2293.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens and the Alzheimer's Association will offer its "Growing Together" series in conjunction with Senior Tuesdays at Moody Gardens from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 3 at the Moody Gardens Education Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
For information, email volunteers@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4108.
LEAGUE CITY
Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital will present a free seminar on weight loss surgery from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 16 in the conference room of the Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at 2555 Interstate 45 S.
To RSVP or get more information, call 713-222-2273.
FRIENDSWOOD
There will be a free community health fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21 at Brightwood College at 3208 FM 528.
Refreshments and a variety of health-related checks and activities for all ages will be provided.
For information, call 281-993-3300.
LEAGUE CITY
The Us Too Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. July 6 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center at Victory Lakes, 2240 Interstate 45.
Visit www.ustoo.org or call Tom O'Neal, 281-229-5788, or Wayne Elliott, 409-925-6122.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will provide meningitis vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 in the Technical Vocational Building on its campus (Room 1131) at 1200 Amburn Road.
The meningitis vaccine by Texas law is required for all college students who are 21 and younger.
The cost is $20 for students ages 18 and younger, $100 for ages 19 and older, and free for those with a copy of Medicaid/CHIP card.
For information, contact Katrina Ricks, kricks@com.edu or 409-933-8662.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District will offer its free "The Incredible Years" class for parents, guardians and caregivers of infants from newborn through 1-year-old from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Faith Lutheran Church at 800 FM 517 E.
Free diapers and a meal will be offered. Seating is limited.
To register, email ssmith@fscgal.org or call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will present "Alcoholics Anonymous in Your Community — AA as a Resource" from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway.
The presentation is free and open to the public, but you must register by calling 409-763-5604.
For information, email pi.cpc.committee@gmail.com or call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District and D'Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women Jan. 28 at the Galveston County Health District at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
