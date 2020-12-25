Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer children a free cookie and a special wrapped book during normal business hours through Jan. 4 (excluding Thursday and Friday) at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Supplies are limited. One per child. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library’s half-priced book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday through Jan. 9 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
The Hitchcock Public Library is inviting families to take their children to the library to view its Storywalk featuring “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Texas” story panels Friday through Jan. 5 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays Jan. 8 through Jan. 29 via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information and a listing of what stories will be presented, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft event for children at 1:30 p.m. Fridays Jan. 8 through Jan. 29 via its Facebook page. For information and what craft will be presented, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen” by Sara Bird will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer the eight-part series “Intro to Birding” for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom. Kristine Rivers, of Birding for Fun, will be the presenter. Must register. Space is limited. To sign up, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Water Keeper” by Charles Martin will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
