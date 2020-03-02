GALVESTON
The National Network of Libraries of Medicine South Central Chapter will offer a free workshop on health and wellness from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the medical library on the campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch, 914 Market St.
Space is limited. To register, visit https://utmb.us/3rm or call Savannah Parks, 409-266-7542.
WEBSTER
The Clear Lake Stroke Support Group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Searcy Auditorium, 502 W. Medical Center Blvd.
A social begins at 12:30 p.m.
Call 281-537-3541, 281-461-1631 or 409-599-7505 (afternoon).
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse will offer its Battering Intervention and Prevention Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Dickinson, and during the same timeframe Wednesdays in Galveston. Locations will be disclosed upon registration of the ongoing classes. For information and to pre-register, visit https://avda-tx.org/battering-intervention.
TEXAS CITY
There will be a grief support group available from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 21 in the Hope Community Center of St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N.
To sign up or get more information, call 979-824-2484, 832-922-7022 or 409-945-2583.
TEXAS CITY
The Christ Over Our Life Christian Substance Abuse Program will be available at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Truth Missionary Baptist Church at 4032 FM 1765.
For information, call the Rev. Johnny Grimes at 409-457-7382.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will have its Keep An Eye on Nutrition event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Community Room A-108 at 9850-A Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Attendees will learn about nutrition with Women, Infants and Children, including fun booths and activities.
For information, visit gchd.org or call 409-938-7221.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society’s caregiver support group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for loved ones and caregivers of people with Parkinson’s disease.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
Texas City Red Cross will have an informational meeting on service and volunteer opportunities from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St.
For information, contact Sylvia Burle, sylvia.burle@redcross.org or 361-500-5027.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” educational/support session for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
Sunnie Culver will present “Home Health 101 for 2020.”
For information, visit www.utmb.edu/health-resource-center, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Police Department will offer its Rape Aggression Defense training classes for women (ages 12 and older) at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive.
The classes will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees must attend all four days. Registration is $25 per person.
To register, email kcrouch@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3316.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
TEXAS CITY
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group provides a caring environment in which bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings can talk freely about emotions and experiences they are going through, and receive the understanding support of others who have “been there.”
For information, call 409-996-9440.
BACLIFF
The Area Agency on Aging of the Houston-Galveston Area will offer a free six-week chronic disease self-management workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fridays through April 10 at the Bacliff Community Center, 4833 10th St.
For information, contact Amy Comer, amy.comer@h-gac.com or 832-681-2575.
HITCHCOCK
There will be a grief support group meeting available at 3 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10416 state Highway 6.
For information, call 409-925-2544.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
