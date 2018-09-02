GOVERNMENT & CITIES
• The Galveston County and Federal Courthouse will be closed today.
• The city offices of Galveston, League City, Bayou Vista, Texas City, Dickinson, Tiki Island, Friendswood, Kemah, La Marque and Jamaica Beach will be closed today.
• There will be no trash pickup today in Galveston. Today's trash will be picked up Tuesday and so on.
• Trash services will not be affected in the cities of Dickinson, League City, Jamaica Beach and Texas City on today. Biosphere 1 Recycle Center in Texas City will be closed today.
• There will be no trash pickup on Tiki Island and in the city of Friendswood today.
• Information wasn’t provided from the cities of Clear Lake Shores, Hitchcock and Santa Fe.
SCHOOLS
• Students in the Dickinson, Hitchcock, Texas City, Friendswood and Santa Fe independent school districts, Satori, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, O’Connell College Preparatory School, Odyssey Academy, Trinity Episcopal School, Holy Family Catholic School, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, True Cross Catholic School, Upward Hope Academy and Abundant Life Christian School will not have classes today.
• Galveston College and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed today.
• Texas A&M University at Galveston will be open today.
• Information wasn’t provided from Clear Creek, Galveston and High Island independent school districts, Bay Area Christian School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Pine Drive Christian School and College of the Mainland.
LIBRARIES
• Rosenberg Library, Helen Hall Library, Mae S. Bruce Library, and the La Marque, Hitchcock, Moore Memorial and Dickinson public libraries will be closed today.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Friendswood Public Library.
• Mail will not be delivered today. All county post offices will be closed today.
OTHER CLOSINGS
• Most banks will be closed today.
• Island Express will not be in operation today. Services will resume Tuesday.
• The Daily News offices will be closed today. Circulation calls for missed deliveries will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at 409-683-5260.
