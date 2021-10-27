Helen Hall Library will have its Babies and Books event from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 (excluding Nov. 24) at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will conclude its home-school story hour event at 11 a.m. today at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have offer classes on gardening for ages 6-11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its fall book and rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Galveston Reads will have its Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos) Sugar Skulls event at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares is the 2021 selection. Refreshments will be served. For information, visit galvestonreads.org.
The La Marque Public Library will have its fall festival and trunk-or-treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-9270.
The Friends of Friendswood Public Library will show the movie “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Refreshments will be served. For information, visit friendswood.lib.tx.us.
The Friendswood Public Library will present the Halloween String Quartet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the library’s café at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit friendswood.lib.tx.us.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “The Spooky Express Texas” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. Friday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event also will be live on the library’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Helen Hall Library will have its haunted library lock-in for ages 12-18 from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register by today. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
Helen Hall Library will have its Halloween at the Library event for all ages from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. The library is also a Teal Pumpkin site. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Car Accident — What’s Next?” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Helen Hall Library will have its Teen Writers Workshop event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
Galveston Reads will have its Movie Night event featuring “Coco” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. All ages welcome. To register, visit galvestonreads.org/events.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will present its genealogy series, “Grandma was a WAC: Women in the Military World War I and II,” with Melissa Hayes from the Clayton Genealogy Library from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
