Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The anime series Tetsuya Tsutsui’s “Prophecy” will be the topic. To sign up, email Sheronda Carter, scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer Spanish for Absolute Beginners at 4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Classes are free; no registration required. For ages 18 and older. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Bookclub at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge will be discussed. Free copies of the book can be picked up on the second floor. For information and to register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friendswood Library will have its family board game night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For all ages; ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Pre-registration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “SuperHero” storytime event at 2 p.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For ages 1-10. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make wire wrap jewelry. To sign up, email msilva@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The “Poetry Through The Ages” Islanders Reading Their Favorite Poetry event will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 18 and older. For information, email msilva@rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer its Easter Bunny craft for children at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present Tarot Cards: Their History and Use with Kristina Mosbo Part 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 26 via Zoom. Space is limited. To register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon April 27 at the Hitchcock Community Center, 6905 Backstrom in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
A “Depression Era Cooking Class with Chef Mary Bass” will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 28 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Spaces is limited. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
