TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information and agenda, visit www.com.edu.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through June 6, and Aug. 5 through the remainder of the school year. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s Book Bus will be available at the following times and locations:
Rotation A
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 8 and July 22: The Cedars Apartments at 2915 Ball St.;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 8 and July 22: Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 718 41st St.;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 9 and July 23: The University of Texas Medical Branch parking lot at Ferry Road and Mechanic Street;
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 9 and July 23: Villas on The Strand at 1524 Strand St.;
• 10 a.m. to noon July 10 and July 24: Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department at 1806 Loop 108, Crystal Beach;
• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 11 and July 25: Crockett Park at 2601 53rd St.; and
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 11 and July 25: Schreiber Park at 3134 83rd St.
Schedule subject to change. For information, visit www.GISD.org/BOOKBUS.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual awards set for Nov. 2. Nomination forms are available at clearcreekeducation foundation.org and are due by Aug. 1. For information, call Kelsey McNeil, 281-284-0174.
Clear Creek Independent School District is accepting online registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten at www.ccisd.net/enroll. And, all campuses will be reopened to receive required documentation from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
