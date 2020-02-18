GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its story time presentation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 29 (none on March 11) at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Diane T. Goyette, a child development specialist, will be the guest speaker at a Galveston Reads event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 18 and older. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Fandom Discussion & Debate Club for ages 13-18 will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present “What’s All that Jazz About?” at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 4-10 and their families.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Special Collections Department will present “Introduction to FamilySearch.org” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 29 in the media room on the third floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited. RSVP is required.
To register, visit the events calendar at rosenberg-library.evanced.info or contact Kevin Kinney, kkinney@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 126.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library will present its Master Naturalists program from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at 2310 Sealy St.
The Galveston Bay Area Texas Master Naturalists will present a wetlands specimen petting zoo during that timeframe, and at 3 p.m. there will be a presentation about the Bay Area’s wetlands and wildlife.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. March 2 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.