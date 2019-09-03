Ribbon cuttings
Galveston
4:30 p.m. Sept. 19: Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast, 1021 61st St., Suite A600.
•••
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
GALVESTON
United Way of Galveston will have its Workplace Giving Campaign Kick-Off Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom of Moody Gardens Hotel, 7 Hope Blvd.
Angela Wilson, community news editor of The Daily News, and the Rev. Richard Rhoades, pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, will be the speakers.
Tickets are $40 per person. To register, call 409-762-4357.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will have its Handshakes and Headshots event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at its office, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group is for young professionals ages 21 to 40.
To RSVP, email darcie@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
HCA Houston Healthcare will have its sign unveiling celebration from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 in the front lobby of the hospital, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
To RSVP, email gcdv.southquadrantmarketing@hcahealthcare.com.
GALVESTON
Workforce Solutions and the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will offer the joint seminar “Building a Work-Ready Community” from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Abe and Annie Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q.
The seminar is free, but registration is required. Lunch will be available for a fee.
For information and to register, visit www.galvestonchamber.com/workforce-development, or contact Robert Evans, revans@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber U group will have its “Grow with Google” workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Registration is $10 per person, and includes lunch. To RSVP, visit www.gcsbdc.com or call 409-933-1414.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Bob Senter, Michael Walter, and Ivan Langford, will be the guest speakers.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 16 by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
Texas-New Mexico Power has grants available for qualifying nonprofits, including those applying on behalf of schools and municipalities, in areas served by the electricity provider.
Visit tnmp.com/grants to review grants information, then follow the link to the application.
The application window ends Oct. 15. Funding will be completed later in the year. For information, email community@tnmp.com.
