HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a Water Day-themed party (weather permitting) at 1 p.m. Friday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Attendees should wear clothes they can get wet in.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to its Board Game Friday event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Stranger Things Escape Room activity for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Wild Things Zoofari at 2:30 p.m. Friday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Kinship of Secrets” by Eugenia Kim will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Space: Going the Distance” event sponsored by the Houston Museum of Natural Science at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Aladdin-themed crafts event for ages 5-12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Attendees will be to make their own magic lamp, magic carpet, or Perler bead designs.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In: Art Studio event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer a craft event for ages 18 and older at 4 p.m. Tuesday in its Fox Room at 2310 Sealy St.
Annette Kinslow will teach you how to make a wire-wrapped necklace.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Toko’s Mission to Mars! event at 10 a.m. July 10 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.