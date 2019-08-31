Government and Cities
• The Galveston County and Federal courthouses will be closed Sept. 2.
• City offices in Galveston, Kemah, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Friendswood, Texas City, Santa Fe, Dickinson, Tiki Island, Jamaica Beach, Clear Lake Shores and La Marque will be closed Sept. 2.
• There will be no trash service in the cities of Galveston or Texas City Sept. 2. In Galveston, Sept. 2 trash will be picked up Sept. 3, and so forth.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of League City.
Schools
• Students in the Galveston, Santa Fe, Texas City, High Island, Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock independent school districts, O’Connell College Preparatory School, Ambassador Preparatory Academy, Odyssey Academy, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, Upward Hope Academy, Abundant Life Christian School, University of Houston-Clear Lake, Satori, Trinity Episcopal School, Galveston College will not have class Sept. 2.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Clear Creek Independent School District, College of the Mainland, Texas A&M University at Galveston, Bay Area Christian School, and Holy Family, True Cross, Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic schools.
Libraries
• The La Marque Public Library and Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed through Sept. 2.
• The Hitchcock Public Library and Helen Hall Library in League City will be closed Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.
• The Dickinson Public Library and Rosenberg Library will be closed Sept. 2.
• The Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City will be closed Sept. 2 through Sept. 23. It’s closed for renovations.
• Information wasn’t provided from Friendswood Public Library.
• Mail will not be delivered Sept. 2. The post office will be closed Sept. 2.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Sept. 2.
• Island Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule Sept. 2. Trolley services will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 2.
• Lasker Pool Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 2. The pool will be closed Sept. 3.
• The McGuire Dent and Wright Cuney recreation centers in Galveston will be closed Sept. 2.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Sept. 2. Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed through Sept. 2. All offices reopen Sept. 3.
• The Daily News offices will be closed Sept. 2. Circulation calls for missed deliveries will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at 409-683-5260.
