The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present “What Is Stress?” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at in Room 116 of College of the Mainland, 411 W. Main St.
Sujan Shah will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon.
Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To register and get more information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
The North American Process Technology Alliance will have its annual instructor skills conference’s special events from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd.
Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker.
For more information, visit naptaonline.org/events/isc.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 14th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Mariel Hemingway will be the keynote speaker, and Teresa Carlson will serve as an honorary speaker.
For information and tickets, visit galvestonwomensconference.com, or contact Jill Chapman, jchapman@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present “Membership 101!” at 8:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Director of Membership Jordan Klienecke will lead the presentation on what the chamber has to offer.
To register, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its nonprofit luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Donnie VanAckeren, president and CEO of the Galveston County Food Bank, will be the speaker.
Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of the Mainland group will have a pub crawl event at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in downtown Texas City.
To register, visit tclmchamber.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Ladies Putt-Putt Extravaganza golf tournament Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at the Calcutta at The Gulf Range, 1987 state Highway 87.
Entry fee is $50 per player; hole sponsor fee is $100.
For information, call 409-684-5940 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
KEMAH
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Yachting with the Mayors event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 aboard the FantaSea Yacht at 3 Kemah Waterfront St.
For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Black Bear Diner, 2481 Interstate 45 S.
Free for members, and $10 for all others.
To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Health & Wellness Expo from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
To sign up as a vendor or sponsor, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its free Level UP workshop series at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
“Introduction to H.U.B. Certification” will be the topic of discussion.
For information and to sign up, email levelup@tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
HOUSTON
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its State of the Legislature luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Interstate 45 N.
State Sen. Larry Taylor, State Reps. Dr. Greg Bonnen and Mayes Middleton, and Congressman Randy Weber will be on program.
Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To purchase tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its annual meeting and elections at 6 p.m. at Jose’s Cantina, 1021 state Highway 87.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its State of Health Care breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Dan Newman, Noel J. Cardenas, Dr. Williams Phillips, and Stephen K. Jones Jr. will be on the panel.
Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To purchase tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Christmas Open House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a feature performance by Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit galvestonchamber.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
