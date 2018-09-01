Sunday is the deadline to sign up for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Galveston program at www.galvestonchamber.com/leadership-galveston. For information, email Lorraine Grubbs at leadershipgalvestonchamber.com.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
WEBSTER
LifeTime Athletic Baybrook will have a hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Space Center at 900 Rogers Court.
Applicants are asked to come dressed to impress in professional attire and have copies of their resumes on hand.
For information, visit careers.lifetime.life or call 346-600-7800.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, Santa Fe Gold Star Post No. 5400 Veterans of Foreign Wars, city of Hitchcock, and the Hitchcock Independent School District will have a remembrance service honoring our fallen heroes at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Good Ole Days Fairgrounds at 8300 state Highway 6.
Glenn James, a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam, past District No. 16 Commander, and All State and All American Commander, who presently serves as state inspector for the VFW, will be the guest speaker.
Attendees are encouraged to take their own lawn chairs.
For information, call Joyce Balke at 409-986-7466, or Donna Coleman at 281-323-2993.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of Education Business Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Warren Nichols, president at College of the Mainland, and Rodney Cavness, superintendent at Texas City Independent School District, will be the guest speakers.
To RSVP or get information, visit www.texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its A Call to Action on Windstorm Reform workshop and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
Todd Hunter and Sen. Larry Taylor will be the guest speakers.
Tickets are $35 per person; and a sponsor table for eight is $500.
To RSVP, email gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com by Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.