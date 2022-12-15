Dec. 15
6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.
6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.
6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.
6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.
Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com and put “city meetings” in the subject line.
