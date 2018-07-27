TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. today at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Video Game Tournament — Super Smash Bros. for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 13 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Cory, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 13 in the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In Write Stuff event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Chess for Kids event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 6 in the children’s department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call George A. Laiacona Jr. at 713-252-4127.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game events for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited to the first six registrants to arrive.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Rock Climbing for Kids event at 2 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees will learn about rock climbing from Momentum Climbing Gym.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Crafting Workshop event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-in Legos event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at 2310 Sealy St.
Patrons are invited to drop-in for a creative art event. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Animé Club, which is for students in grades 7-12, will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its board game night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its summer reading program finale party for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at 2310 Sealy St.
Pizza, soda, raffle prize drawings, videos, games, and more will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
